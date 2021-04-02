Advertisement

Florida Department of Transportation presents transportation update at First Friday

April's First Friday event was held at FSU Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first Friday of the month means the Bay County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly First Friday event.

Friday’s special guest was Tim Smith from the Florida Department of Transportation.

With tons of cars on our roadways during the busy months, Smith says safe transportation is a must for Bay County. He credits the 23rd Street Fly Over as a great example of what time and patience can do to better area traffic.

Smith went on to say FDOT is working on projects for Highway 231 and Back Beach Road.

Chris Moore, the Chairmen of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, says these projects help build back Bay County stronger.

“Tremendous things are happening here in Bay County now,” said Moore. “We’re really starting to see the fruits of a lot of people’s labor. The chambers have been, for our part of it, supporting legislative affairs and pushing things out there to improve Bay County and to rebuild that better Bay County.”

FDOT officials want to remind everyone that road projects take years to complete and that the wait will be worth it.

