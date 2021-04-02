Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Good Friday morning everyone!

Skies are clear on satellite and radar this morning with another chock-full of sunshine ahead! Yet you’ll want the winter gear out the door this morning...

Temperatures are downright frigid for the 2nd of April as we’ll get out the door in the upper 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. We still have a chilly northerly breeze in place this morning as well at 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph at times. That’s bringing our feels like temperatures down to the low to mid 30s...brrrrrr!

With the northeasterly breeze still drawing in some cooler temperatures for us today it’ll be tough to warm up very fast through the morning as well. Temperatures gradually reach the low to mid 50s by lunchtime with afternoon highs pretty similar to yesterday’s reaching the low to mid 60s, a good 10-15° below average.

High pressure sitting to our north across the Ohio Valley will continue to keep our skies clear for today and the upcoming Easter weekend with plenty of sunshine heading our way as the ridge gradually sinks south. As it moves further south we’ll see our winds gradually backing off tonight and into the weekend with only 5-10mph northeast to easterly flow.

However, temperatures remain chilly as we’ll get back down into the 30s tonight away from the coast with another chance at some patchy frost. Anyone who lives a few miles away from the bays or beaches will have a chance at seeing the light frost. So if you have blooming flowers or sensitive vegetation, you’ll want to throw a sheet over them tonight for protection.

Highs on Saturday start to gradually rebound as sunshine continues to modify our air mass helping temperatures warm into the upper 60s. We’ll see another chilly Sunday morning for anyone going to church services in the morning with 40s expected. But Easter Sunday afternoon temperatures returning to the seasonal low to mid 70s under sunny skies will be beautiful.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine and slightly breezy with winds from the northeast at 10-15mph. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the sunny streak going all weekend with a gradual warm up ahead for Easter Sunday afternoon.

