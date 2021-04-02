Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Johnson & Johnson says it is testing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in teens.

The company will start by adding 16 and 17-year-olds to its Phase 2a trials, which started in September.

It will then add a larger group of younger adolescents once the data is reviewed.

The trial is enrolling participants in the United Kingdom and Spain, with plans to expand to the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.

The news comes two days after Pfizer announced its vaccine is 100% effective in 12 to 15-year-olds.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has not granted emergency use authorization for any vaccine in people under 16.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating drug-related crime in the Southport...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates drug activity
A second arrest has been made in the shooting case that left one man dead in Southport.
Second arrest made in Southport murder case
Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) is reportedly being investigated for sex trafficking.
Expert weighs in on Rep. Matt Gaetz sex trafficking claims

Latest News

This August, 2020 file photo, shows Ron Weiser, left, chairman of the Michigan Republican...
Michigan board censures GOP regent for ‘witches’ comment about governor, other female leaders
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Police lieutenant on Chauvin: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
March hiring accelerated to 916,000, yet many jobs remain lost
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn’t random
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
Traffic jam eases further in Suez Canal after ship unblocked