Second arrest made in Southport murder case

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another arrest has been made in the shooting incident that left one man dead in Southport Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, after Jeremiah Beazley allegedly shot and killed Bryan Anderson, he was taken to a local park by Kim Whaley.

Officials say Beazley then walked into a nearby house where he was later taken into custody.

Whaley reportedly gave false information about Beazley’s appearance and denied helping him run away.

The affidavit also states she told her daughter not to say anything to law enforcement.

Whaley has been charged with accessory after the fact to homicide. Her bond has been set at $600,000 and her first appearance in court was Thursday afternoon.

