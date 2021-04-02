Advertisement

South Walton sees spike in tourism numbers this spring

South Walton is seeing thousands more visitors this spring.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As more people become comfortable with traveling again, thousands are coming to the beach.

In South Walton, the increase in tourism has been significant.

“The rates we’re seeing right now are similar to a busy summer month, and that’s not typical for our area, but it does show another effect that pandemic travel is having,” said David Demarest, with Visit South Walton.

Tourism officials said rentals, condos, and hotels are at 93 percent occupancy this weekend.

“That’s the equivalent of even our Fourth of July weekend,” said Demarest.

Local business owners are also seeing more customers.

“Spring break has been incredible for our business, it seems like each week has been building up more and more, the electric bikes are becoming more and more popular, especially with the traffic now that’s on highway 30A,” said Carl Klein, manager at Pedego.

They said the influx of travelers is especially beneficial because there was not a spring break last year, due to the pandemic.

“This has been insanely busy, I think 30A is about to see the busiest summer it’s ever seen, especially with everything being open and everybody being like ‘oh my God we can go here, we can go to Florida,’” said Kyle Walter from Grayton Beer Brewpub.

Visit South Walton tourism leaders said even though many colleges canceled their spring breaks this year that has not affected them because they normally get mostly families visiting.

