Upcoming vaccination event on April 18

The event is offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.(WCJB)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One local organization is getting a head start on the new vaccine eligibility rules starting Monday.

On April 5, all Florida residents age 18 and up will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday, Resilience American Communities of Bay County opened a sign-up for a future vaccination event.

It will take place in Panama City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The specific address is 1900 W. 11th Street, Panama City.

The event is offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, so it’s a one-shot-stop.

“So far in Bay County, there’s been 2,207 African Americans vaccinated. And we’re trying to get those numbers up and the Hispanic community is only 1,109,” Resilience American Communities Community Health Coordinator Tony Bostick said. “So we are really encouraging those two particular two populations to come out but this is open to everyone.”

You’re asked to show a proper form of ID when you show up; this includes a driver’s license or a utility bill that proves your Florida residence.

As of Friday, there are still spots open.

You can sign up here.

