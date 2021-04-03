Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, April 2nd
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball:
Wewahitchka F Marianna 1
Malone 11 Cottondale 10
Bozeman 10 Franklin County 0
South Walton 1 Mosley 15
Sneads 3 Madison County 5
High School Softball:
Bozeman 10 Bay 0
Paxton 6 Freeport 1
Ponce De Leon 4 Laurel Hill 9
Walton 5 Crestview 4
Marianna 11 North Bay Haven 2
Graceville 2 Holmes County 5
