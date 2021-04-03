Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, April 2nd

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Wewahitchka F Marianna 1

Malone 11 Cottondale 10

Bozeman 10 Franklin County 0

South Walton 1 Mosley 15

Sneads 3 Madison County 5

High School Softball:

Bozeman 10 Bay 0

Paxton 6 Freeport 1

Ponce De Leon 4 Laurel Hill 9

Walton 5 Crestview 4

Marianna 11 North Bay Haven 2

Graceville 2 Holmes County 5

