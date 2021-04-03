Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Warmer weather is on the way for Easter
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold start to the weekend with frost possible north of the bays as temps there will dip into the 30s w/40s at the coast. Expect it to be a little warmer and less windy Saturday w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Easter morning we will start in the 40s w/highs in the 70s by the afternoon. Rain stays out of the forecast until the end of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

