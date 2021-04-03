Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold start to the weekend with frost possible north of the bays as temps there will dip into the 30s w/40s at the coast. Expect it to be a little warmer and less windy Saturday w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Easter morning we will start in the 40s w/highs in the 70s by the afternoon. Rain stays out of the forecast until the end of next week.

