Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local restaurant pulled out all the stops for its grand opening.

Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.

Some activities included an oyster shucking contest, a crawfish eat-off, and a live band performance to welcome the community out to the new location.

Owners Jan and Trudy White have called Panama City Beach home for a number of years now after re-locating from Louisiana.

The couple explains what brought up the restaurant’s change of location.

”Today is our grand opening with Ann Cline playing in the background with 8600 square feet. Our customers always wanted more parking, a bigger kitchen, more seats and we’re 8600 so here we are,” Dat Cajun Place co-owner Jan White said.

The couple expresses how much the community played a part in making the party one of kind.

“We couldn’t do this without my staff and this community. They’ve been overwhelming and we’re blessed to have what we have here,” Dat Cajun Place co-owner Tracy White said.

The couple was joined by their grandson, who also had something to say.

“Come on down to DCP, watch out for my nana’s sweet tea!”

Some of the other party festivities included a contortionist act, a corn hole tournament, and axe throwing.

Dat Cajun Place is located on Thomas Drive next to Andy’s Flour Power Cafe and Bakery.

