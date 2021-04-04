Locals celebrate Easter weekend with Easter egg hunts

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Easter weekend and kids from all over town are making a mad dash to find the most Easter eggs.

On Saturday, hundreds of kids were searching the fields at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. With sneakers on their feet, the mad dash turned into a quick one.

“I’ve never seen kids pick up eggs so much. It was over in a minute. I couldn’t believe it. A vacuum could not have picked up eggs like that. It was eggcellent,” egg hunt attendee Eric Crowder said.

To some, that wasn’t even the best part. Lailah Brooks, 7, said her favorite part was seeing the Easter bunny for the first time when he walked around the corner.

Kids aren’t the only ones joining in the Easter fun. Over at St. Andrews State Park, experienced divers were taking a dip to look for colored eggs hidden at the bottom of the bay.

“I swam straight across to be very competitive and get across the rocks to get where the big stuff was,” PC Dive Club member Carla Yates said.

PC Dive Club hosts the underwater egg hunt every year. This year all donations went towards raising awareness for our sea turtles at Gulf World Marine Institute.

“We had forty-two brave individuals hit the water and were bringing the eggs right now. And we’re having a fun time doing it. Doing it for a good cause,” PC Dive Club President Charles Cromer said.

No matter the cause or place, Easter is bringing folks together for a good time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.