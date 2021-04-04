Advertisement

Novak holds on to three-stroke lead in Round Three of the Emerald Coast Classic

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Andrew Novak has managed to hold on to the lead at the Emerald Coast Classic at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort for the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour event.

The Raleigh, North Carolina Native entered the round with a three-stroke lead over David Lipsky. Novak birdied on the par-4 10th and faced near disaster hitting into the water with a double bogey on the par-4 11th.

“I really wasn’t even thinking about the water,” Novak said. “I was essentially laying up. I had a pretty clean look at the fairway… I just made a bad swing and paid for it. That hole was playing so hard. I think David [Lipsky] hit 3-wood in and was just short of the green. But I like how I recovered.”

He compensated well with five two-putt pars and a 30-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th.

“I knew I wanted to get at least one (birdie) coming in. I had a look at No. 15 and missed it,” Novak said. “I thought my irons were great today. I was hitting my spots, executing shots how I wanted to. Still have to go get a little work with the driver. Knowing I’m playing well is a nice feeling to have going into tomorrow.”

Lipsky, out of Las Vegas, will be joining the final pairing Sunday as well. He started his day at eight under par and shot a three under 67 and is in at 11 under.

Final Round tee times start at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, April 4th.

