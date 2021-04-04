Advertisement

One person shot in alleged road rage incident in Walton County

Officials are calling it a road rage incident.
Officials are calling it a road rage incident.(WTVY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting Sunday.

Officials are calling it a road rage incident.

They say deputies were on scene around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 331 and highway 20.

Both parties involved have been identified and are being questioned.

Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving car
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
A second arrest has been made in the shooting case that left one man dead in Southport.
Second arrest made in Southport murder case

Latest News

Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place Celebrates Thomas Drive Location
Local Easter egg hunts
Local Easter egg hunts
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location
No matter the cause or place, Easter is bringing folks together for a good time.
Locals celebrate Easter weekend with Easter egg hunts