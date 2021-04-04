One person shot in alleged road rage incident in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting Sunday.

Officials are calling it a road rage incident.

They say deputies were on scene around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 331 and highway 20.

Both parties involved have been identified and are being questioned.

Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.