Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Slightly cooler conditions across the area today, but much warmer days are ahead.

A beautiful Easter Sunday is on the way, with highs in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Highs will keep climbing through the week, peaking out in the low 80s ahead of our next frontal system arriving towards the end of next week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
A second arrest has been made in the shooting case that left one man dead in Southport.
Second arrest made in Southport murder case
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating drug-related crime in the Southport...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates drug activity
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 4-3-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 4-3-2021
Gradual warming is expected this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Gradual warming is expected this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing our forecast winds for Friday.
Friday Forecast