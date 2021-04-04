Advertisement

Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving car

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Panama City woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving car.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving north on U.S. 231 when the back-seat passenger opened the door and jumped out.

The car was in motion at the time.

Officials say the car came to a stop in the center median after the passenger jumped out.

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.

The other people in the car were a man, 30, a woman, 29, and an infant, all from Hosford.

