Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A beautiful day is in store to kick off the workweek.

Highs tomorrow will be very pleasant, in the mid to upper 70s with just a few high level clouds in the sky. Conditions will remain picture-perfect through Thursday, when our next frontal system begins to approach the area. Shower chances return on Thursday, with storms on the way for Friday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving car
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
A second arrest has been made in the shooting case that left one man dead in Southport.
Second arrest made in Southport murder case

Latest News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 4-4-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 4-4-2021
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 4-3-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 4-3-2021
Gradual warming is expected this weekend
Weekend Forecast