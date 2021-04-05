Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning businesses from...
Local business weighs in on Governor DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
Three dead in single vehicle crash in Walton County
Officials are calling it a road rage incident.
One person shot in alleged road rage incident in Walton County
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location

Latest News

President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line asks CDC to allow trips from US in July
Britons are currently banned by law from going on holiday abroad under the extraordinary powers...
UK will test vaccine passports, to ease lockdown next week