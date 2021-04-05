Bay District Schools to receive millions for hurricane expenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FEMA has approved millions of dollars in additional funds to reimburse Bay District Schools for expenses incurred as a result of Hurricane Michael damages.

According to FEMA officials, the District will receive $16,352,427 for emergency protective measures it took following the hurricane, such as setting up and operating temporary daycare centers, making emergency repairs, getting inspections, having mold and water damage fixed and providing security during and after the storm.

FEMA already approved $69 million to reimburse Bay District Schools for expenses it incurred. Officials say this brings the total of grants approved for Bay County’s public school system to more than $85.3 million.

This grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

