League of Women Voters of Bay County to host candidates forum in Lynn Haven

Organizers say the public is invited to hear from candidates lying for Lynn Haven’s mayor as...
Organizers say the public is invited to hear from candidates lying for Lynn Haven’s mayor as well as City Commission seats 3 and 4.(Gray Media)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Ahead of this month’s election, the League of Women Voters of Bay County is hosting a Lynn Haven Municipal Candidates Forum Monday evening.

The free event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church on Minnesota Avenue. Organizers say the public is invited to hear from candidates lying for Lynn Haven’s mayor as well as City Commission seats 3 and 4.

Here is who is running for each position:

Ellyne Fields and Jesse Nelson are both running for mayor.

City Commission Seat 3 contenders include George Hines, Jr. Stacie Houchins, Dane Messick, and Jamie Warrick.

City Commission Seat 4 candidates include Brian Dick, Brian Gray, and Judith Tinder.

As a reminder, early voting begins April 12 and ends April 16. Election day is Tuesday, April 20.

