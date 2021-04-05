League of Women Voters of Bay County to host candidates forum in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Ahead of this month’s election, the League of Women Voters of Bay County is hosting a Lynn Haven Municipal Candidates Forum Monday evening.

The free event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church on Minnesota Avenue. Organizers say the public is invited to hear from candidates lying for Lynn Haven’s mayor as well as City Commission seats 3 and 4.

Here is who is running for each position:

Ellyne Fields and Jesse Nelson are both running for mayor.

City Commission Seat 3 contenders include George Hines, Jr. Stacie Houchins, Dane Messick, and Jamie Warrick.

City Commission Seat 4 candidates include Brian Dick, Brian Gray, and Judith Tinder.

As a reminder, early voting begins April 12 and ends April 16. Election day is Tuesday, April 20.

