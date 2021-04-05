Local business weighs in on Governor DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning businesses from requiring customers to show proof they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor specifically states, “vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”

The order does not rule out businesses, such as restaurants from screening protocols and other measures recommended by state officials.

Dreamers Restaurant and Bar Manager Michael Daley discussed how the establishment is handling the governor’s recent decision.

“We are an organization of laws, a business of laws. We do support the governor’s decision as I said earlier. Should the governor reverse that, then being in accordance with the law and any state requirement, we in fact will follow as we’ve done up to this point,” said Daley.

He went on to add the restaurant is adhering to all current state and CDC protocols. These include cleaning practices, several store sterilizations, and social distance practicing.

