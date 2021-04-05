People tell us what Easter means to them.

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Easter marks an event celebrated worldwide for several different religions.

Commonly referred to as Resurrection Sunday, the holiday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament, as having occurred on the third day after his crucifixion.

Being that the holiday means something different to every individual, we decided to catch up with a few people in the community and ask the question what does Easter mean to you?

“I believe it to be when Jesus rose from the grave, from the tomb, and it’s just a great holiday to celebrate with family, friends, and even strangers you find on the street,” says tourist Matthew Randig.

“It’s a day that I can celebrate Jesus Christ dying for my sins and being resurrected on today. It’s another day that I can spend with my family that I haven’t seen all year, it’s a day we can show love and gratitude and thankfulness. Have good food and warm memories,” says local Shy’Keya Wimberly.

A fun fact, the use of painted and decorated Easter eggs was first recorded in the 13th century. The church prohibited the eating of eggs during Holy Week, but chickens continued to lay eggs during that week, and the notion of especially identifying those as “Holy Week” eggs brought about their decoration.

