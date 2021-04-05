Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The sunshine lasts a few more days
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and sunny weather continues for a couple more days here in the panhandle before rain returns to the forecast. We will see lows tonight in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland w/mid 50s at the coast. One thing to watch out for will be the possibility of some patchy fog. On Tuesday it will again be sunny and warm w/highs in the mid 70s at the coast w/low 80s inland. That forecast continues Wednesday, but expect rain to arrive by Thursday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

