Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today.

We are off to a bit of a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s for most out the door this morning. That may require a light jacket for early morning commuters. However, we’ll be warming fast under sunshine and should be able to shed those early jackets by about 9 or 10am. Temperatures reach the mid 60s by mid morning and easily into the 70s by lunchtime today. Highs will top out around the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 degrees inland.

We’ll see a quiet early week forecast thanks to a ridge of high pressure in place. The ridge will slide a bit more to our east as the week unfolds allowing for more southerly flow to return to the Northern Gulf Coast.

That will start to pump up a bit more moisture and humidity over the next several days. Mornings won’t be as chilly as we increase our humidity.

Lows over the next few days work their way up through the pleasantly cool 50s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. With the added moisture we may even see some patchy fog develop in the mornings.

Other than a little fog in the mornings, plenty of sunshine shows up for the early to midweek. Temperatures in the afternoons warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

In fact, we won’t start talking rain chances returning to the forecast until the late week and possibly into the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with pleasant temperatures in the 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running sunny and more spring-like for the next several days with temperatures gradually warming and feeling more humid.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning businesses from...
Local business weighs in on Governor DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban
Officials are calling it a road rage incident.
One person shot in alleged road rage incident in Walton County
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
Three dead in single vehicle crash in Walton County

Latest News

A look at the work week ahead
Work Week Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 4-4-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 4-4-2021
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 4-3-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 4-3-2021