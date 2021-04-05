Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today.

We are off to a bit of a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s for most out the door this morning. That may require a light jacket for early morning commuters. However, we’ll be warming fast under sunshine and should be able to shed those early jackets by about 9 or 10am. Temperatures reach the mid 60s by mid morning and easily into the 70s by lunchtime today. Highs will top out around the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 degrees inland.

We’ll see a quiet early week forecast thanks to a ridge of high pressure in place. The ridge will slide a bit more to our east as the week unfolds allowing for more southerly flow to return to the Northern Gulf Coast.

That will start to pump up a bit more moisture and humidity over the next several days. Mornings won’t be as chilly as we increase our humidity.

Lows over the next few days work their way up through the pleasantly cool 50s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. With the added moisture we may even see some patchy fog develop in the mornings.

Other than a little fog in the mornings, plenty of sunshine shows up for the early to midweek. Temperatures in the afternoons warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

In fact, we won’t start talking rain chances returning to the forecast until the late week and possibly into the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with pleasant temperatures in the 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running sunny and more spring-like for the next several days with temperatures gradually warming and feeling more humid.

