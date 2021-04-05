Advertisement

Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach

Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) – Florida beachgoers were kept away from a section of the coast at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Easter Sunday after the discovery of a naval mine that had washed ashore.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the mine around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to investigate, along with military authorities.

The mine was marked “inert,” which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the U.S. Air Force is examining it to find out more about its origin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning businesses from...
Local business weighs in on Governor DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban
Officials are calling it a road rage incident.
One person shot in alleged road rage incident in Walton County
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
Three dead in single vehicle crash in Walton County

Latest News

Border surge continues as border communities struggle.
Migrant numbers surge, border communities face challenges
FEMA has approved millions of dollars in additional funds to reimburse Bay District Schools for...
Bay District Schools to receive millions for hurricane expenses
The Los Angeles metro area experienced a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the wee hours of Monday...
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Provider shortages around the nation
sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Some businesses want masks on, even as states drop mandates