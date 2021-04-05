Advertisement

Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. "He had a heart attack. He's quite ill," Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Supporters and family of the rapper DMX chanted his name and offered up prayers Monday outside the New York hospital where he remained on life support.

The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following a heart attack.

The crowd outside White Plains Hospital called “DMX! DMX!” and when urged to by the main speaker, crossed their arms in the shape of an X. A woman’s sobs reverberated as those in the audience heard a recording of the rapper, whose birth name is Earl Simmons.

Simmons’ longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said Sunday that the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit but he was not sure what caused the heart attack.

DMX made his rap debut in 1998, and has released seven albums in a career that has included three Grammy nominations. He also acted in several movies.

But substance abuse has been a struggle for him over the years, including in 2019 when he canceled shows to go to a rehabilitation facility.

Nevertheless, he retained his standing among fans. An online face-off last year with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg as part of the Verzuz series brought more than 500,000 viewers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning businesses from...
Local business weighs in on Governor DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
Three dead in single vehicle crash in Walton County
Officials are calling it a road rage incident.
One person shot in alleged road rage incident in Walton County
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location

Latest News

Dry for now, but rain is on the way.
Monday Evening Forecast
Dry for now, but rain is on the way.
Monday Evening Forecast
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck violated policy
There is a prayer vigil for DMX outside of White Plains Hospital in New York.
Prayer vigil for DMX outside of White Plains Hospital in New York