Advertisement

SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 5, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.

LG’s board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.

LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

It was still No. 3 in North America, with a 13% market share behind Apple’s 39% and Samsung’s 30% as of the third-quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

LG earlier said it was assessing its strategy as it reported that its sales rose 5% from a year earlier in the last quarter of 2020 but profitability declined do to sluggish sales of premium products.

The company said it was selling its phone inventory and would continue to provide services and support for various periods of time depending on where they are sold.

Details related to jobs would be decided “at the local level,” it said.

The company’s shares fell 2.5% on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
Saturday, Dat Cajun Place celebrated its new location on Thomas Drive with an action-packed day.
Dat Cajun Place celebrates new location
Officials are calling it a road rage incident.
One person shot in alleged road rage incident in Walton County
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis
FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
The show was a pre-recorded, all-virtual affair in which winners accepted their honors online.
'Ma Rainey,' 'The Crown' and 'Schitt's Creek' win multiple honors at SAG Awards
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
Organizers say the public is invited to hear from candidates lying for Lynn Haven’s mayor as...
League of Women Voters of Bay County to host candidates forum in Lynn Haven