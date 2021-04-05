Stephan Jaeger wins playoff at Emerald Coast Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Stephan Jaeger, from Munich, Germany, won his sixth title of his Korn Ferry Tour career at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in a playoff with David Lipsky.

Jaeger shot into the water on the par-4 11th, but was able to bogey and come back with a birdie on 12. At the end of the day, he had a 4 under 66 with six birdies and two bogies, one of those on 11.

“The nerves got to me on No. 11 today, and I hit a bad tee shot and hit it in the water,” Jaeger said. “This golf course will really test you mentally because it’s so intimidating off the tee some holes. Nos. 9 and 11 are probably the two hardest tee shots I’ve ever hit in my life. I got away with a few, and I hit some in trouble, too. The bounce back was really big for me to keep close to the lead.”

He followed that with a birdie at the par-3 12th and on 14 and 17, leaving the door open for a playoff with Lipsky on par-4 18th.

“It was hard to make birdies and hard to not make doubles to be honest with you,” said Jaeger. “It’s that type golf course, so like I said, I’m happy with my play this week. Obviously, around the green was great, and to get the sixth win is awesome this season. It’s the cliche. I’ll go for one more. I know how hard winning is, so I’m just going to try to keep playing well, putting myself in the position to do something on Sunday.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.