Three dead in single vehicle crash in Walton County

Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan was traveling east on State Road 20 when it lost control and traveled onto the south shoulder, hitting a tree and rolling several times. The driver and both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They’re identified as a 37-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, and a 45-year-old man respectively.

All were Freeport residents. Their names have not been released.

