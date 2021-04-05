Three dead in single vehicle crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan was traveling east on State Road 20 when it lost control and traveled onto the south shoulder, hitting a tree and rolling several times. The driver and both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They’re identified as a 37-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, and a 45-year-old man respectively.

All were Freeport residents. Their names have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.