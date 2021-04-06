Advertisement

At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos.

The change announced Tuesday tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about.

The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Because of the pandemic, workers and visitors are required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning businesses from...
Local business weighs in on Governor DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
Three dead in single vehicle crash in Walton County
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
The passenger, a woman, 54, of Panama City was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman dies after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle
Many have been reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the two-dose regimens. The...
Local pharmacy talks about the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine

Latest News

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance at the Bay County Government Center with...
Governor DeSantis announces new Hurricane Michael recovery efforts
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base