Fatal Walton County accident involves school bus, no children hurt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person has died after a crash between a school bus and another vehicle in Walton County Monday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 331 and Hawthorne Road between Freeport and Defuniak Springs.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials tweeted all children are safe and back home.

The southbound lanes of Highway 331 were shut down for a while.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

