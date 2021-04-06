League of Women Voters of Bay County hold Lynn Haven Municipal Candidates’ Forum

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April 20th marks the day municipal elections will take place across Bay County and several positions are up for grabs in Lynn Haven.

Monday night, residents gathered at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church for a candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Bay County.

One of the bigger seats voters will decide on is a new mayor for the city.

Joe Brown, Ellyne Fields, and Jesse Nelson are running for the position.

”The first thing that I think we’ve got to do and what I’m hearing from our citizens, is we have got to get the city rebuilt from Hurricane Michael. That seems to be the number one issue most people are talking about. They want a city they can be proud of again,” said Brown.

“One of my primary goals is restoring public trust and that will come through accessibility, transparency, and accountability. Also, I would like to focus on our future through economic development, as well as repairing our infrastructure in the city, and I also want to look at quality in life and safety,” said Nelson.

Fields was not able to attend Monday night’s forum however, she did provide the following statement that read in part:

“If any of you have had the pleasure to engage with me through recent interviews and other community events, I extend my gratitude for your support and I encourage you to reach out and continue to address your key concerns in my direction. And now, for those of you who I have not had the pleasure to meet and engage in conversation with, running for Mayor for the City of Lynn Haven has so far been a great and honor and tremendously rewarding.”

Municipal elections will be held Tuesday, April 20th.

Early voting starts on April 12th.

Residents can vote at any of the following locations:

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office

Frank Nelson Building

Glenwood Community Center

Lynn Haven Senior Center

Lyndell Conference Center

Palo Alto Church of Christ

Parker Community Center

On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling location.

