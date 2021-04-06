Advertisement

Local pharmacy talks about the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine

Many have been reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the two-dose regimens.
Many have been reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the two-dose regimens. The single-dose may be a better option for some.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many have been reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the two-dose regimen. Some say they’ve experienced adverse side effects after the second dose.

Monday, everyone in Florida 18 and older became eligible to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Rx Express Pharmacy on 23rd Street in Panama City is offering the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Owner Laura Gould tells us Johnson and Johnson is also a great option for college-aged students.

“It doesn’t have, in my opinion, quite the risk with the second dose, so for a healthy adult or even those not so healthy the Johnson and Johnson has been proven to be just as effective as the other two,” Gould said.

18-year-old Grace Cole was getting her Johnson and Johnson vaccine Monday.

“I do know a few people have gotten dizzy and stuff after the second one, so it does calm my nerves a little bit, my anxiety about just getting vaccinated,” Cole said.

And it’s calming her nerves those close to her are receiving their vaccines too.

“It is a relief really just to know that your friends and family are safe now,” said Cole. “It is really nice.”

Gould says so far, no one who’s received the Johnson and Johnson shot at her location has had any adverse reactions that she knows of.

“We do recommend that after your shot, from two to four hours afterward that you take a dose of Tylenol, and if you need another the next day that is fine. just take it easy that day keep well hydrated, and don’t overstress your body,” Gould said.

Gould says they are allotted 100 shots a week. It’s free with or without insurance and walk-ins are welcome.

