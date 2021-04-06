Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have one more quiet weather day before rain chances become more likely here in the panhandle and into the upcoming weekend. For tonight skies will be clear, but expect some dense fog to form over the Hwy 20 and I-10 corridor. Lows will be in the 50s inland w/temps near 60 at the coast. Wednesday will be mostly sunny early w/some clouds late. Highs will be in the 70s at the coast w/80s inland. The rain chances move in Thursday and could linger through the weekend. Rain totals will be between 2-4″ over the next 7 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.