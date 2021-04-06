Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with clear skies overhead and a wonderful cool feel. We may also encounter a little patchy fog in spots before 8 or 9am as well.

Temperatures are starting out close to 50 degrees this morning, which for some may require a light jacket if you’re out before 9am. We warm quickly through the rest of the morning under more abundant sunshine ahead for the day. Lunchtime temperatures reach the 70s. Highs will top out around the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 degrees inland.

We’ll see a quiet early week forecast thanks to a ridge of high pressure in place. The ridge will slide a bit more to our east today allowing for more southerly flow to return to the Northern Gulf Coast. That will start to pump up a bit more moisture and humidity over the next several days.

Mornings won’t be as chilly as we increase our humidity. Lows over the next few days work their way up through the pleasantly cool 50s. With the added moisture we may even see some foggy mornings ahead, especially for Wednesday morning.

Other than a little fog in the mornings, plenty of sunshine still shows up for today and tomorrow. A little upper level cirrus clouds move in for Wednesday afternoon as our next cold frontal system gradually approaches from the west.

Rain chances won’t start to show up until late in the day on Thursday, scattered and mainly west of Hwy79. This front stalls out across NWFL by Friday and Saturday with better rain chances for all throughout both days.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with pleasant temperatures in the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has another pleasant day for Wednesday with patchy fog in the morning and mainly sunny skies in the afternoon ahead of rain chances on the rise for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.