Two charged after child sex abuse investigation

L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges after an investigation into child sex abuse allegations.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were contacted by a family member after a child wrote a letter to her about the incident. In the letter, the victim said the alleged abuse happened over the weekend.

The family member told deputies she went to another family member and nothing was done to protect the child.

Investigators say they confronted Christopher Kelley, 34, of Panama City, about the allegations he molested a child. Investigators say Kelley said it was all “a mistake.” Kelley was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and possession of meth.

Deputies also arrested Michelle Rocco, 28, of Panama City, on a child neglect charge.

