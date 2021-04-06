Two killed and one in critical condition in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a crash in Jackson County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Tuesday around 1:15 p.m., a 20-year-old man driving a car on Laramore Road, east of Fairview Road in Marianna, was unable to make a turn, causing the car to drive off the road. Troopers say the car went airborne and overturned, hitting a tree.

Troopers say the 20-year-old driver, of Alford, and a 17-year-old boy from Cottondale were killed in the crash and a 16-year-old girl from Valdosta is in critical condition.

