Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 6th
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball:
Port St. Joe 14 Sneads 15
Northside Methodist Academy 1 Holmes County 4
Trinity Christian 6 Arnold 5
Cottondale 18 Laurel Hill 4
Chipley 12 Vernon 4
Rocky Bayou Christian 5 Ponce De Leon 9
Bethlehem 6 Graceville 4
Wewahitchka 9 Rutherford
Chiles 11 Marianna 0
Blountstown 7 Franklin 8
North Bay Haven 0 South Walton 3
Bozeman 10 Bay 6
High School Softball:
Rutherford 1 Arnold 16
Bozeman 3 Wewahitchka 4
Cottondale 4 Poplar Springs 5
Ponce De Leon 0 Holmes County 10
Graceville 6 Chipley 0
Laurel Hill 4 Paxton 14
Walton 19 Bay 2
Liberty County 11 Franklin County 12
North Bay Haven Academy 6 Mosley 7
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.