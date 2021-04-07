Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 6th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Port St. Joe 14 Sneads 15

Northside Methodist Academy 1 Holmes County 4

Trinity Christian 6 Arnold 5

Cottondale 18 Laurel Hill 4

Chipley 12 Vernon 4

Rocky Bayou Christian 5 Ponce De Leon 9

Bethlehem 6 Graceville 4

Wewahitchka 9 Rutherford

Chiles 11 Marianna 0

Blountstown 7 Franklin 8

North Bay Haven 0 South Walton 3

Bozeman 10 Bay 6

High School Softball:

Rutherford 1 Arnold 16

Bozeman 3 Wewahitchka 4

Cottondale 4 Poplar Springs 5

Ponce De Leon 0 Holmes County 10

Graceville 6 Chipley 0

Laurel Hill 4 Paxton 14

Walton 19 Bay 2

Liberty County 11 Franklin County 12

North Bay Haven Academy 6 Mosley 7

