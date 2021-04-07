Advertisement

Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231 at around 9:50 p.m. when it collided with a pedestrian walking in the inside median.(AP File Photo)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect following a fatal hit and run incident Tuesday evening in Jackson County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231 at around 9:50 p.m. when it collided with a pedestrian walking in the inside median. The pedestrian, a 50-year-old Marianna man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the vehicle then left the scene, only leaving a small trail of debris. They ask that anyone with information contact the Florida Highway Patrol or report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
Two charged after child sex abuse investigation
Many have been reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the two-dose regimens. The...
Local pharmacy talks about the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine
Special Investigations Division Lieutenant Kevin Francis said this is probably one of the...
BCSO drug bust ends with the arrest of two men, almost 12 pounds of meth seized
Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a crash in Jackson County.
Two killed and one in critical condition in Jackson County crash

Latest News

The Radisson Hotel Panama City Beach Oceanfront is now open.
Raddison Hotel Panama City Beach Oceanfront is now open
A fire destroyed a home in Lynn Haven Tuesday evening.
Fire destroys house in Lynn Haven
Jaylynn Jordan was killed March 27th when she was hit by a UTV.
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case
Some new plans are underway for the old Saint Andrew School property off Beck Avenue in Panama...
St. Andrew School Getting Makeover