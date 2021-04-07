Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect following a fatal hit and run incident Tuesday evening in Jackson County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231 at around 9:50 p.m. when it collided with a pedestrian walking in the inside median. The pedestrian, a 50-year-old Marianna man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the vehicle then left the scene, only leaving a small trail of debris. They ask that anyone with information contact the Florida Highway Patrol or report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

