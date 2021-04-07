Bicyclist killed in crash on 15th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash on 15th Street in Panama City Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Police say a man rode a bike out into 15th Street near Florida Avenue. Police say a van driving west was unable to avoid the bicyclist and hit him.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours and to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted from the area.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.