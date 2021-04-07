Advertisement

Bicyclist killed in crash on 15th Street in Panama City

A man is dead after a crash involving a bicycle and a van on 15th Street in Panama City.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash on 15th Street in Panama City Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Police say a man rode a bike out into 15th Street near Florida Avenue. Police say a van driving west was unable to avoid the bicyclist and hit him.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours and to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted from the area.

