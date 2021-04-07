Command Senior at NSA PC arrested, accused of sexual battery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Command Senior Chief at NSA PC is facing charges after being accused of sexual battery on a child.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dwayne Gordon, 40, of Lynn Haven, on Monday. According to the U.S. Navy’s website, Gordon is a Command Senior Chief at Naval Support Activity Panama City.

According to court documents, Naval Criminal Investigations Services at NSA PC reached out to the sheriff’s office about the incident.

Investigators say Gordon is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child numerous times.

Gordon has been charged with sexual battery upon a child 12 years or older.

