Advertisement

Command Senior at NSA PC arrested, accused of sexual battery

Dwayne Gordon is charged with sexual battery upon a child 12 years or older.
Dwayne Gordon is charged with sexual battery upon a child 12 years or older.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Command Senior Chief at NSA PC is facing charges after being accused of sexual battery on a child.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dwayne Gordon, 40, of Lynn Haven, on Monday. According to the U.S. Navy’s website, Gordon is a Command Senior Chief at Naval Support Activity Panama City.

According to court documents, Naval Criminal Investigations Services at NSA PC reached out to the sheriff’s office about the incident.

Investigators say Gordon is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child numerous times.

Gordon has been charged with sexual battery upon a child 12 years or older.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"That's why nobody trusts corporate media," Governor DeSantis said, in part, when asked about...
‘I’m punching back:’ Governor DeSantis comments on “60 Minutes” story
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal UTV crash that killed a teenager.
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
Two charged after child sex abuse investigation

Latest News

A Georgia woman has been charged with child neglect and driving under the influence after a...
Okaloosa County hit and run suspect arrested
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will hold two vaccine clinics for anyone 16 and older...
Vaccine clinic to open for locals 16 and older in Bay County
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County
The Radisson Hotel Panama City Beach Oceanfront is now open.
Raddison Hotel Panama City Beach Oceanfront is now open