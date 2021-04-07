Isabel Ceydeli is this week's Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Isabel Ceydeli is the top seed for the Rutherford girl’s tennis team and the newly crowned county champ. She’s also a top seed in her class. As junior class president, she maintains a 4.3 GPA and is part of the I.B. Program. As shiny as her accomplishments are, the success doesn’t always come easy.

“It’s really hard balancing three hours a day on the tennis court and right after that going home and studying for one or two hours and then not even having time to eat dinner,” said Ceydeli. “It’s really hard, but I think it’ll be worth it in the end.”

“I see 100% drive in Isabel. If she wants to accomplish something, she puts all effort in,” said Rutherford tennis coach, DeShoan Olds. “You can tell every match she plays, she gives it her all. She’s focused on being the best.”

She says the opportunities she has been given at Rutherford play a major role in laying the groundwork for the next level.

“The I.B. program for sure prepares me for college because I already take college classes right now and it will be a great preparation for me. Going to practice every day for so long, it’s already like college, so I think I’ll be ready for college.”

Coach Olds says having someone like Isabel on the team helps set the precedent for the program and those who are the future of Rutherford tennis.

“I love her leadership. She’s building that leadership towards her freshman class. We have a lot of freshman, especially on the girls team this year, and she’s taken them under her wing and is teaching them to be great student athletes like herself.”

For those that look up to Isabel? She has some advice.

“Stay on top of your work. Whatever you are doing for sports, stay on top of that too because honestly, it’s worth it in the end, and I’m trying to do that as well, set a future for me.”

