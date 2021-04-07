Latitude Margaritaville Watersound opens for preview for potential buyers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are interested in living in Margaritaville, you will soon get the chance to check out the place.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound off of Highway 79 in Panama City Beach recently announced model homes will be opening for appointment-only preview tours between April 3rd through April 26th.

Potential buyers will be entered into a live-streamed drawing and by May 1st those who entered find out the first sales release of the homes.

The resort will extend from Panama City Beach into Walton County.

”So there will be great dining options for the community as well as gyms, sports, so pretty much anything that you think that you want to do in paradise and if it is not here then we will create it. This really will become the largest residential development in the country,” Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan said.

Another amenity will be a marina open to the public. The initial phase of building for the community is expected to include around 3,500 homes.

”Ya know, we are being very deliberate in the number of homes we build the first year. We could sell almost an unlimited number, but we want to be able to deliver a quality house, 100% complete, 100% on time. And we are very committed to working with local labor, local companies and we have many of them working with us now as we speak,” Lattitude Margaritaville Minto Communities Division President William Bullock said.

Officials with Margaritaville say they expect the first set of new homeowners to move in by the end of the year.

