More than $5.5 million to education in Bay County last year from the Florida Lottery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Lottery announced last month it contributed to education in record numbers, and every year every county in the state receives a portion of that contribution.

On March 31st, the Florida Lottery announced it reached $39 billion in contributions to the state’s educational trust fund only five months after hitting a $38 billion milestone.

In 2019 and 2020, Bay County received a total of more than $5.5 million.

More than $2.5 million is going to K-12 schools with the rest going to community college. Superintendent Bill Husfelt told us most of the money, around $1.3 million, went toward school recognition such as teacher bonuses with the rest going to things like class size control, workforce development, and school advisory councils.

However, Husfelt tells us he’d like to see more flexibility in how they can spend the money.

”It is all part of our overall state budget, it comes with the rest of our funding, but as you can see but it is very categorical, in other words, you have to spend it here, of the $2.5 million or whatever they said we had $25,000, that we had any flexibility over,” Husfelt said.

The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into the Florida economy. That includes prize winnings, commission to lottery retailers, and of course, education also including Bright Future Scholarships.

