Advertisement

More than $5.5 million to education in Bay County last year from the Florida Lottery

Bay County received a total of more than five and a half million dollars from The Florida...
Bay County received a total of more than five and a half million dollars from The Florida Lottery this past year.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Lottery announced last month it contributed to education in record numbers, and every year every county in the state receives a portion of that contribution.

On March 31st, the Florida Lottery announced it reached $39 billion in contributions to the state’s educational trust fund only five months after hitting a $38 billion milestone.

In 2019 and 2020, Bay County received a total of more than $5.5 million.

More than $2.5 million is going to K-12 schools with the rest going to community college. Superintendent Bill Husfelt told us most of the money, around $1.3 million, went toward school recognition such as teacher bonuses with the rest going to things like class size control, workforce development, and school advisory councils.

However, Husfelt tells us he’d like to see more flexibility in how they can spend the money.

”It is all part of our overall state budget, it comes with the rest of our funding, but as you can see but it is very categorical, in other words, you have to spend it here, of the $2.5 million or whatever they said we had $25,000, that we had any flexibility over,” Husfelt said.

The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into the Florida economy. That includes prize winnings, commission to lottery retailers, and of course, education also including Bright Future Scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"That's why nobody trusts corporate media," Governor DeSantis said, in part, when asked about...
‘I’m punching back:’ Governor DeSantis comments on “60 Minutes” story
Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal UTV crash that killed a teenager.
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
Two charged after child sex abuse investigation

Latest News

Rain chances are returning to the forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are returning to the forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
You can be a living donor for someone in need.
Wednesday is National Living Organ Donor Day
Teagan and her principal and assistant principal
This Week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is...