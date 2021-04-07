Officials say Bay County is seeing a lot of economic boosters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During a press conference Tuesday at the Bay County Government Center, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida is bringing in $200 million more in revenue each month than was forecasted.

DeSantis said he attributes that to Florida being open during the pandemic and people being able to work. Compared to where we were this time last year, some would say Bay County has come a long way in the right direction.

“The Panhandle has done very well over the past year compared to many parts of the country,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis told the crowd businesses are wanting to move here.

“I was just talking to a great business yesterday {Monday} about potentially moving one of the manufacturing plants to Bay County,” said DeSantis.

We reached out to Becca Hardin with the Bay Economic Development Alliance who says they’re working with Desantis on a lot of projects. Hardin said these projects are highly confidential at this time. Bay County Chamber of Commerce chairman Chris Moore weighed in by saying making Tyndall Air Force Base the “base of the future” is boosting our economy.

“Bringing in industry and a lot of it high-tech industry, manufacturing, etc.,” said Moore.

State representative Jay Trumbull said our community is ripe for success.

“Just like Tyndall is rebuilding the base of the future, Northwest Florida, Bay County is building the community of the future,” said Trumbull.

Moore said an official document was signed to get $4.2 billion to build the base of the future.

“That’s a lot for contractors. That will include improvement of the Tyndall corridor, the Callaway, Springfield, Parker, east Bay County, etc.,” said Moore.

Moore said another great economic booster is the recent groundbreaking of Hotel Indigo in Panama City.

“That’s $36 million worth of ‘we are now turning shovels’ type of material there,” said Moore.

Moore considers this a game-changer.

“People understand this is a great place to be,” said DeSantis.

Many will agree it’s a great place to be, a great place to live, and a great place to work.

