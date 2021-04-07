Advertisement

Okaloosa County hit and run suspect arrested

A Georgia woman has been charged with child neglect and driving under the influence after a...
A Georgia woman has been charged with child neglect and driving under the influence after a hit-and-run incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia woman has been charged with child neglect and driving under the influence after a hit-and-run incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said 24-year-old Taylor Smith allegedly sideswiped another vehicle near Okaloosa Island on U.S. 98 and kept going.

Deputies said when they pulled her over, she became belligerent, couldn’t walk straight, and slurred her words. They also found a three-year-old in the car.

They say she had blood alcohol levels of .176 and .181.

The child was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

