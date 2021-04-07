Raddison Hotel Panama City Beach Oceanfront is now open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourists have another up-scale choice of where to stay when visiting Panama City Beach.

The Radisson Hotel Panama City Beach Oceanfront is now open.

The 139-room hotel on Front Beach Road has been in the works for quite some time.

It takes over the former Legacy by the Sea Hotel, after receiving major renovations.

Some of the amenities include rooms with whirlpools, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and complimentary parking.

The hotel is located next to the Barefoot Hide-A-Way Restaurant.

