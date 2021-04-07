Socially distanced music festival to benefit local animal shelter

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s been more than a year without a music festival, but now one man is creating a socially distanced concert-- the first of its kind in South Walton.

“I’ve had a lot of experience doing concerts both on cruise ships and at golf courses, and when I was riding my bike by Seascape one day I realized, ‘wait a minute, there’s a golf course right across from the beach. We could probably do that. So that’s kind of where the idea came from,” said Andy Levine, founder of Moon Crush Music Festival.

Alaqua Animal Refuge is partnering with Moon Crush Music Festival, creating a fundraiser that’s music to Alaqua’s ears.

“A portion of locally purchased one-day music passes benefit Alaqua Animal Refuge and we’re really excited about that, but we’re really almost as equally excited in being part of what’s going to be a cutting-edge, A-list level, music festival,” said Jeff Jacobs, executive director of Alaqua Animal Refuge.

The five-day festival takes place at the Seascape Golf Course from April 26 to May 1.

Festival attendees will have to provide proof of a negative covid-19 test, or full vaccination, and wear masks when they’re not in private areas.

Jacobs said they are excited to be a part of this new kind of festival.

“Everybody loves music and almost everybody loves animals, and we think they go together like peanut butter and chocolate.”

Learn more about Moon Crush, the lineup, safety, and the experience here: https://www.mooncrush.live/ and purchase Music Only passes via www.bit.ly/MoonCrush-Alaqua

