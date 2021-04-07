Advertisement

Springfield teen arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

A Springfield teen has been arrested after deputies say he had sex with a minor and then...
A Springfield teen has been arrested after deputies say he had sex with a minor and then continued to harass her.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Springfield teen has been arrested after deputies said he had sex with a minor and allegedly continued to harass her.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said 19-year-old Jason Jeter was arrested this week on charges of sexual battery of a person between 12 and 18 years of age while armed with a weapon, as well as a second count of sexual battery.

In March, deputies said they received information from a school resource deputy that Jeter had allegedly assaulted a female student when he was 17-years-old.

They said an investigation revealed the suspect continued to harass the student. Officials said a witness also corroborated the victim’s account of what happened during one of the alleged sexual battery incidents. We’re told they were also able to confirm Jeter continued to harass the student.

On April 5, Jeter was taken into custody. Deputies said they turned him over to the Department of Juvenile Justice because the alleged incident occurred when he was still a minor.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"That's why nobody trusts corporate media," Governor DeSantis said, in part, when asked about...
‘I’m punching back:’ Governor DeSantis comments on “60 Minutes” story
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal UTV crash that killed a teenager.
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County
L to R: Michelle Tiffany Rocco, Christopher Scott Kelley
Two charged after child sex abuse investigation

Latest News

A Georgia woman has been charged with child neglect and driving under the influence after a...
Okaloosa County hit and run suspect arrested
Dwayne Gordon is charged with sexual battery upon a child 12 years or older.
Command Senior at NSA PC arrested, accused of sexual battery
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will hold two vaccine clinics for anyone 16 and older...
Vaccine clinic to open for locals 16 and older in Bay County
Florida Highway Patrol officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231...
Authorities search for suspect after fatal hit and run in Jackson County