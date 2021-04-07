Springfield teen arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Springfield teen has been arrested after deputies said he had sex with a minor and allegedly continued to harass her.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said 19-year-old Jason Jeter was arrested this week on charges of sexual battery of a person between 12 and 18 years of age while armed with a weapon, as well as a second count of sexual battery.

In March, deputies said they received information from a school resource deputy that Jeter had allegedly assaulted a female student when he was 17-years-old.

They said an investigation revealed the suspect continued to harass the student. Officials said a witness also corroborated the victim’s account of what happened during one of the alleged sexual battery incidents. We’re told they were also able to confirm Jeter continued to harass the student.

On April 5, Jeter was taken into custody. Deputies said they turned him over to the Department of Juvenile Justice because the alleged incident occurred when he was still a minor.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

