PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Teagan Houchins.

Teagan is an eighth-grader at North Bay Haven Charter Academy. She plays basketball, football, and is a power weightlifter.

When Teagan isn’t in school she is working out and spending time with her friends and family. This past spring break, Teagan actually helped save a woman from drowning in a river in Puerto Rico.

“Before I was jumping off some cliffs, just having fun and then I jumped in and I just saw her struggling and I was like oh, I should go and help her. So, I grabbed her and swam off to the side and I pushed her to rocks to help her get closer. It was nothing, I didn’t think about I was just like she needs help ya know,” Houchins said.

Teagan plans on staying at North Bay Haven for high school next year and tells us she is most excited about high school sports and plans on joining the softball team.

