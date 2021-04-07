Advertisement

Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County UTV crash case

Jaylynn Jordan was killed March 27th when she was hit by a UTV.
Jaylynn Jordan was killed March 27th when she was hit by a UTV.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the UTV crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Altha nearly two weeks ago.

Florida Highway Patrol and Jackson County sheriff’s officials arrested Benjamin Harris of Alford and Brandon Harris of Cottondale Tuesday.

Benjamin Harris turned himself into the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and will be charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and more.

Brandon Harris was arrested at his home and taken to the Jackson County Jail. He was charged with felony hit and run, felony driving while license is suspended, and more.

Jaylynn Jordan was killed on March 27th when the UTV hit her while she walking on Lake McKinzie Drive.

The vehicle was abandoned and investigators had been searching for those responsible ever since.

