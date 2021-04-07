Vaccine clinic to open for locals 16 and older in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will hold two vaccine clinics for anyone 16 and older starting this Saturday at Rutherford High School.

The State of Florida opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older this week.

The clinic will be open Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 17 inside the high school’s cafeteria located at 1000 School Avenue in Panama City.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at GetSacredHeartCare.com.

Patients under 18 need to have parental consent before they can receive the vaccine.

